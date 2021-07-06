Suspect in 2013 attempted murder case moved to Clark County jail

Jul. 5—JEFFERSONVILLE — The suspect in two armed robberies in 2013 in Jeffersonville is in custody in Clark County awaiting an initial hearing.

Terrel Watters, 27, is charged with a class A felony for attempted murder, four class B felonies for armed robbery and two class C felonies for criminal recklessness related to the allegations. Charges were filed in January 2014 and Watters was moved to the Clark County jail late last week from another facility.

Court records show that around 7:14 a.m. Dec. 27, 2013, Jeffersonville police were sent to a convenience store in the 2400 block of Allison Lane on a report of an armed robbery. Surveillance footage showed a man with a hood and mask walk into the store and point a chrome semi-automatic handgun at the clerk as he walked behind the counter and demanded money.

The clerk complied, and records say Watters then fired a single shot directly behind the employee before fleeing the store.

Just over 12 hours later, police responded to a second report of armed robbery, this time at a convenience store in the 2100 block of Hamburg Pike. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified a suspect who appeared to be the same as the one from the first robbery. The footage showed a man police believe to be Watters along with a second suspect point weapons at the two employees and walk behind the counter demanding money.

The two are said to have taken money and some other items from the store before fleeing. As they exited the building, the man believed to be Watters can be seen colliding with a customer, who was entering the store, before firing a shot at the customer and a second at the customer's vehicle, hitting the vehicle. Police retrieved spent 9mm shell casings at both scenes.

The case is being handled in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled.