Suspect in 2014 murder of Texas family arrested after arriving from China

A man accused of killing a family of four in Cypress, Texas, in 2014 has been arrested in San Francisco after arriving on a flight from China on Sunday.

Feng Lu, 58, allegedly gunned down members of the Sun family in their own home in Fosters Creek Drive, near the intersection of Telge and Huffmeister Roads, sometime on Jan. 24, 2014. Maoye Sun, 50, his wife Mei Xie, 49, and their two sons — 9-year-old Titus and 7-year-old Timothy — were all found shot in the head in different bedrooms.

The cold case shook the local community and soon made headlines in China. Some speculated that Maoye Sun had ties with a Chinese government official under probe for corruption, while others thought the incident was professional assassination or a hate crime.

Maoye Sun and Mei Xie were naturalized U.S. citizens, as per the Houston Chronicle. Maoye worked as a mechanical engineer at Cameron International, while Mei Xie took care of Titus and Timothy, who both attended Sampson Elementary School and engaged in multiple extracurricular activities.

Andy Kahan, director of Victim Services and Advocacy at Houston’s Crime Stoppers, said they knew who Lu was, and “the question was catching and finding him.”

“It is big time news,” Kahan told FOX 26. “Someone that's been involved, and as someone who’s been involved in the criminal justice system for over 30 years, whenever you get a cold case like this, especially a multi-murder, murder of two young children, that brings a big smile and sense of relief to you. So this was a pretty big win."

Lu has been charged with capital murder. He was taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is now awaiting extradition to Texas.

“I’m very happy to know the updates on this case because, for a very long time, we think this became a dead case. I think we need the truth, to bring justice and let everyone feel peace,” Houston Chinese Alliance President Yingying Sun, who is not related to the victims, told KHOU.

“To know that they stayed on it, that somebody was under suspicion and they waited until the right time to make an arrest, is very gratifying,” community leader Rogene Gee Calvert told KTRK. “I know when the word gets out and more and people hear, it will definitely restore our faith in law enforcement.”

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Featured Image via Crime Stoppers of Houston