Suspect in 2016 fatal motorcycle crash to begin trial this week

Jan. 22—A Medford man will go on trial this week in Jackson County Circuit Court for manslaughter, witness tampering and a host of other charges stemming from a fatal traffic collision on Interstate 5 that occurred in May of 2016.

Joshua Joseph MacDonald-Pose, 34, of the 100 block of Murray Street, Medford, is accused of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of driving twice under the influence of controlled substances, reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a grand jury indictment filed in March of 2017.

MacDonald-Pose and John J. Soule, of Gold Hill, were riding motorcycles together May 29, 2016, on I-5 near Rogue River. The two men reached a curve, collided and ended up off the highway. Soule was declared dead at the scene and MacDonald-Pose was transported for medical treatment, according to previous reports.

The indictment combines the fatal collision charges with a Feb. 6, 2016, incident in Gold Hill when MacDonald-Pose was riding his motorcycle and a Jackson County sheriff's deputy tried to stop him. During the incident, he allegedly ran from police, drove recklessly, carried a concealed weapon and was driving under the influence.

Prosecutors asked for the manslaughter case to be consolidated with two counts of witness tampering, also a felony. That indictment against MacDonald-Pose states that he attempted to "unlawfully and knowingly induce" two witnesses of the crash not to participate in a court proceeding related to that case.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the court stated that in June of 2017, MacDonald-Pose made a telephone call from the Jackson County Jail and remarked to the unidentified man on the other end of the call that he "highly doubts" they will "be showing up to any form of trial whatsoever."

MacDonald-Pose also asked the man to pass along information about the two witnesses to "his old outfit" and that "Hefe will know who to get it to."

The affidavit also says the suspect obtained the witness's personal information by viewing court discovery material.

Telephone calls from the jail are recorded.

His defense attorney, Clayton Lance, was able to argue that combining the witness-tampering charges with the manslaughter case would make jurors question his character and presume him guilty of charges stemming from the accident and being of bad character.

The witness-tampering trial is planned for Tuesday. The manslaughter trial is slated to begin Wednesday.