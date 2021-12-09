Suspect in 2016 murder released from Aiken County detention center

Dec. 9—After almost five years in jail and two mistrials, Dawon Wells was released from the Aiken County detention center Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Nick Gallam, jail administrator at the Aiken County detention center, confirmed Wells was released around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Solicitor Bill Weeks dismissed the murder charge against Wells earlier this week; however, Wells was still in jail for an assault and battery by a mob charge he picked up while incarcerated.

On Wednesday, Wells pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery by a mob, a charge that carries a maximum one year sentence. Since Wells has been incarcerated for the last four years, he was able to use his time served.