Suspect in 2016 murder of Vanessa Marcotte expected to change plea to guilty

The man accused of murdering a jogger in Princeton six years ago is anticipated to change his plea from ‘not guilty to ‘guilty’ during his court appearance Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Angelo Colon-Ortiz, is slated to appear in Worcester Superior Court at 11 a.m. where authorities say he will enter a guilty plea for the 2016 murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

It was August of 2016 when Marcotte was jogging near her mother’s Princeton home when she was attacked, sexually assaulted, and killed. Nine months later, Colon-Ortiz was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old’s murder.

Investigators with Massachusetts State Police took a cheek swab test from Colon-Ortiz with his consent when they went to his home in March of 2017. His DNA, according to authorities, matched the DNA collected from Vanessa Marcotte’s fingernails during her autopsy.

Colon-Ortiz claimed in June 2021 that there was a Spanish language translation barrier and that he didn’t give police his consent to take his DNA in 2017.

One of the reasons why this case has dragged on so long is that Colon-Ortiz fired his lawyers three years ago after trying to get his DNA evidence tossed.

However back in January 2022, a judge denied his request.

