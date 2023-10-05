Suspect in 2015 child sex assault case booked into Sacramento jail after being extradited from Mexico

The Sacramento Police Department and the FBI announced Wednesday that a suspect in a 2015 child sexual assault case was arrested after being apprehended from Mexico and extradited. The man was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday night.

The 54-year-old man, identified as Carlos Galvez Ramirez, is accused of assaulting at least one girl eight years ago before fleeing to Mexico around Aug. 23, 2017, to avoid prosecution, officials said in a federal court filing.

In April 2018, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Ramirez after learning that he had flown from Los Angeles to Juarez, Mexico, with no return flight. According to a federal complaint filed by the FBI, a Sacramento detective spoke with Ramirez by phone in 2018. At the time, Ramirez told the detective he was in Mexico due to a family emergency and would return to face charges.

Authorities later spoke with Ramirez’s family, who said the man had fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution.

According to jail records, Ramirez faces at least four felonies: Two charges of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 and oral sex on a child 10 or younger.

He remains in custody in lieu of $5.2 million bail and is expected to face a judge in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

The FBI’s Sacramento field office, as well as FBI officials in Mexico City and their counterparts at Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organization, helped to apprehend the man in Mexico City on June 16, officers said.