Suspect in 2018 deadly shooting sentenced to 4 years in prison

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 22-year-old man arrested as a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting five years ago was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison after violating the conditions of his probation.

Devorian Johnson, who has more than two years of jail credit, appeared in the 140th District Court by video conference from the Lubbock County Detention Center and pleaded true to violating the conditions of his probation.

Court records show Johnson accepted responsibility in May 2019 to a count of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Brendan McGuire.

A Lubbock police report states McGuire, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, was dropped off outside the emergency room entrance at University Medical Center on Jan. 27, 2018.

Video from the hospital's security cameras showed the vehicle that McGuire was driven in leaving UMC.

A day later, police officials announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Another man faced a count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Johnson, who was prosecuted as a juvenile, was handed a determinate sentence of 10 years probation with an underlying sentence of 10 years, meaning if his community supervision was revoked, he would face up to 10 years in prison.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal does not typically identify juvenile defendants who have not been certified as adults. However, Johnson's punishment was transferred to the adult prison system. Specific details about the shooting are still under seal because of Johnson's juvenile status when the investigation began.

Before juvenile defendants who were handed determinate sentences, including probation, turn 19, a transfer hearing is held to determine if they need to continue serving their sentences in the adult prison system.

In August 2022, jail records show Johnson, who was then 21, was arrested on counts of failing to identify, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and public intoxication. He was also arrested in connection with a June 2022 assault, to which he also pleaded guilty in exchange for time-served.

Prosecutors moved to revoke his probation, according to court records.

Court records state that along with the arrests, Johnson also violated his probation by failing to report to his probation officer and complete community service, and by breaking his 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect in 2018 manslaughter case sentenced to 4 years in prison