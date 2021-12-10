Suspect in 2018 North Augusta murder pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Dec. 9—The suspect in a 2018 North Augusta murder pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday after striking a deal with the Solicitor's Office.

James Michael Hooper II, of Edgefield County, was previously charged with the murder of 20-year-old Melissa Clary.

The Solicitor's Office negotiated a deal with Hooper and he pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

The charge carries a 30-year maximum sentence, however, Hooper was sentenced to 25 years. He will have to serve 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The murder

On June 11, 2018, deputies responded to Clary's home on Fir Street in North Augusta after her mother found her unresponsive and called 911, claiming her daughter had some "serious injuries," according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

An autopsy was performed on June 12 and determined Clary had died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation, according to Tim Carlton, who was the Aiken County coroner at the time.

Police discovered Hooper had a relationship with Clary and they had a child together and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Hooper turned himself in to police shortly thereafter and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.