Suspect in 2019 drive-by shooting in Wausau sentenced to 6 years in prison

WAUSAU − A 36-year-old man who authorities say shot at two teenagers in July 2019 was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Maurice "JB" Bell pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to two counts of being a party to the crime of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. As part of a plea agreement, the first-degree recklessly endangering safety charges were reduced from two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson gave Bell credit for 183 days he already served in jail. Jacobson also ordered Bell to spend four years on extended supervision following his prison sentence. As conditions of the extended supervision, Jacobson ordered Bell to undergo any counseling deemed necessary, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any controlled substances or alcohol. Jacobson also ordered Bell to maintain full-time employment, schooling or do nine hours of community service a week.

Amanda J. Lewis, 38, of Wausau, was sentenced Jan. 20, 2022, to eight years in prison for being a party to the crimes of two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of obstructing an officer in connection with her part in the drive-by shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 1, 2019, four teenagers used metal baseball bats to beat up a 15-year-old boy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue. The 15-year-old boy, who was a friend of Lewis' son, had to undergo brain surgery.

Cellphone records show Lewis texted Bell shortly after her son's friend was beaten, according to the complaint. Bell and Lewis previously had been in a relationship. Lewis told Bell what happened, and Bell replied he would bring two of his nephews to "shoot up" the town, according to the complaint.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were walking down North First Street, near McIndoe Avenue, the afternoon of July 3, 2019, when a white four-door sedan pulled up to them, according to the complaint. The teens told police they heard one of the passengers in the car say, "That is the guy that punched my nephew," according to the complaint. The male driver then took out a pistol and fired between four and six times at the teens. No one was hurt.

Police later interviewed a juvenile and learned he was in Lewis' car with Bell and Lewis at the time of the shooting. The juvenile told police Lewis was in the passenger seat and Bell was driving, according to the complaint. The juvenile told police Bell was the shooter.

Lewis later told police she was in the car during the shooting, according to the complaint. She said she was in the front passenger seat and ducked when Bell started firing. Lewis' car, a white Ford Fusion, matched the description of the car given to police by the two teens, according to the complaint.

