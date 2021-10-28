Suspect in 2019 murder case has jury trial stricken

Oct. 27—Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, 31, of Stillwater who was charged more than two years with first-degree murder or in the alternative first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, has had another trial date pushed.

The charges stemmed from the shooting death of Jared Lance Roybal, of Tonkawa in July 2019. Roybal was first transported to Stillwater Medical and then transferred to OU Medical, where he died from his wounds.

Doyal was arrested July 8, 2019, and has been in the Payne County Jail since because he is being held without bond. Doyal is being represented by Royce Hobbs and the state prosecutor is Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington.

He was scheduled to have a jury trial in August 2020, but the trial was stricken due to the pandemic. Another trial date was scheduled for January, but that date was also stricken and rescheduled for next week.

The Payne County District Attorney's Office subpoenaed multiple law enforcement agencies, medical examiner, firearm examiner and an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation chemist.

On Wednesday it was learned the medical examiner isn't available to testify, so the trial was stricken once again and Doyal was given a new trial date. He will now appear on the March jury docket.

Doyal has a pretrial date scheduled for Feb. 1 and a Burks Hearing scheduled for March 4.