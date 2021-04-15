Suspect in 2019 murder on Laurens Street found guilty of two charges

Apr. 15—A three-day trial related to a 2019 murder on Laurens Street ended in a guilty verdict Wednesday.

Dae'Kwon Simmons, 19, of Augusta was charged in the August 2019 murder of 42-year-old Larry Swearingen. On Wednesday afternoon he was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Cassie Hall, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Hall said the next step will be sentencing, and no date for sentencing has been determined.

Details of the incident were shared during a 2020 bond hearing. On Aug. 6, 2019, Simmons, another male and two females were walking down the sidewalk on Laurens Street. At the same time, Swearingen was walking in the opposite direction with his wife and daughter, according to previous reporting by the Aiken Standard.

When the groups passed each other, words were exchanged. A 14-year-old male with Simmons reportedly bumped into Swearingen's wife. The groups were then seen walking away in opposite directions; video from the scene showed the suspect walking in front of a restaurant holding a handgun.

During the bond hearing, the prosecutor in the case said that at this point, Swearingen and his family had their backs to Simmons and were walking away. Simmons was seen on surveillance video walking toward the road, then raising the gun and shooting once.

The gun jammed, Simmons cleared the jam, then raised the gun and shot three more times, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the suspect was clearly identified from the surveillance video, and the three people with Simmons identified him as the shooter.

Swearingen was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck. The prosecutor said based on his injuries, it was clear Swearingen has been shot from behind.

He died four days later after receiving treatment at Augusta University Medical Center.

Simmons was 17 at the time of the incident.