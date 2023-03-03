Suspect in 2019 Naples homicide asks to have statements withheld; judge reserves ruling

A Collier County judge this week reserved ruling in a motion asking the court to exclude evidence against the man accused of killing a coworker's elderly mother in her Naples home more than four years ago.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier reserved ruling in the motion filed by Philadelphia Beard, who represents Thomas Joseph Evans, 39, of Fort Myers.

Court records indicate that when detectives interrogated Evans at his arrest, he asked for a lawyer but continued answering detectives' questions.

The state claims detectives' questions were asked "in good faith" and asks Krier to deny Evans' motion.

Evans was charged with murder in connection to the death of Frances Axley, 78, found inside her home in the 1300 block of Chesapeake Avenue on Jan. 1, 2019, previous reports indicate.

Police took Evans into custody on Jan. 4, 2019, at a Pilot Travel Center in Georgia. He was extradited to Naples Jail Center in early March, where he has been held without bond.

The State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit on May 31, 2019, filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case against Evans.

Evans was indicted by the Collier County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

Frances K. Axley, 78, was found dead in her home in the 1300 block of Chesapeake Avenue when officers went there to check on her welfare about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

Axley’s death was determined to be a homicide caused by "sharp force injury," according to the Naples Police Department.

Evans lived in Fort Myers and met Axley’s son at a job site where the two men worked.

Court records indicate Evans is next due in court May 11 for a case management conference, followed by a June 19 hearing.

