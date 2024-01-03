Suspect in 2019 South Lubbock fatal shooting pleads guilty to robbery charge

The family of a 67-year-old man slain during a robbery four and 1/2 years ago said a 15-year prison sentence wasn't enough of a punishment for one of the men responsible for his death.

Hassan Abdurahman, 24, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since July 25, 2019 arrest, appeared in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

He initially faced a murder charge, also a first-degree felony, for his role in the July 13, 2019, shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver.

As part of his plea, he was sentenced to 15 years in prion and the murder charge was dismissed. He will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He was one of five people charged in connection with the crime.

Felix Alonzo, 23, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated robbery and was sentenced by a jury in March to 20 years in prison for his role in the deadly robbery.

Two juvenile suspects pleaded guilty for their roles in exchange for determinate sentences in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The case stems from a Lubbock County Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began about 6:20 p.m. when Lubbock police officers responding to multiple calls about shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street found Fawver dead at the scene.

Investigators found that Alonzo, Abdurahman and three other juvenile boys drove from the Metroplex to Lubbock with a plan to rob Fawver of $40,000 in cash that he kept in a safe.

During Alonzo's punishment trial, prosecutors presented jurors with evidence that showed Alonzo, who is Fawver's step grandson, planned the robbery, drawing maps of Fawver's property, listing then buying the things needed to commit the robbery and provided the the murder weapon. However, prosecutors told jurors the investigation did not reveal which of the defendants shot and killed Fawver.

Fawver's wife, Elida, told jurors that she saw her husband driving his green tractor from the front of their home to the rear driveway. Moment’s later, she saw him kneeling on the ground, surrounded by masked men in dark, hooded clothes.

She said her husband yelled at her to run away, saying the men were armed with guns. She said she heard a gunshot as she ran to her daughter’s home nearby, where she called 911. Elida told jurors she initially believed the men were shooting at her as she ran.

She later learned the horrifying truth that it was her husband who was shot. Evidence showed the bullet struck Fawver's heart.

Alonzo was arrested about 20 minutes after the shooting at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and County Road 7500, about 7 miles away from where Fawver was shot.

A search of the vehicle yielded evidence from the robbery, including ski masks, a black long-sleeve hoodie, a black toboggan, white latex gloves that resembled the glove left at the crime scene and a black backpack. Investigators also found a 9 mm pistol reported as stolen and an airsoft gun. The stolen gun was loaded with bullets that matched the bullet casing found at the scene of Fawver’s killing.

Meanwhile, his co-defendants returned to the DFW-area and were arrested a week later by police there after investigators obtained warrants for their arrests. However, officials believe one of the juveniles fled the country before he could be arrested.

Ty Fawver told Abdurahman that his father was a hard-working man who was loved by many.

He said Abdurahman's cowardly and selfish actions that night robbed his family of a father, a husband, a brother and a grandfather.

"You've hurt my family dearly," he said.

He said in the five hours it took to drive from Dallas to Lubbock, he could have applied for jobs to earn an honest living and his father would still be alive.

"Wouldn't that have been a better use of that time?" he asked."But no, you used that time to drive to Lubbock and murder my father. Now you've been in jail for years and are fixing to go sit in prison years to come. Not nearly enough years but some years nonetheless."

Cassy Fawver told Abdurahman that his choices that day robbed him of the one person upon whom she relied during bad times and the person with whom she wanted to share the good days.

"Now I don't have anyone," she said.

She said her grief cost her marriage, career and friendships and drove her to addiction and alcohol abuse.

Fawver said she remains haunted by the senselessness of her father's death.

"I don't understand why a man had to die that day?" she asked Abdurahman. "Tell me why. I'm owed so much more than that, but at least that."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Abdurahman sentenced to 15 years in 2019 South Lubbock fatal shooting