Suspect in 2019 strip club shooting sentenced to five years in prison

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Brian McBeath stood quietly on the morning of Oct. 11 as Judge William Eichman explained his decision to send him to prison for five years for shooting at security staff of a strip club south of Lubbock three years ago.

Eichman told the 39-year-old window treatment salesman that he believed the evidence showed he had a temper and a sense of entitlement.

However, he told McBeath, who had been out on bond for three years, that the evidence also showed that he was a good father and provider.

"But this act that you did does not deserve probation," Eichman told McBeath, whose father, Don McBeath, served as Lubbock County Judge for eight years. "I can't treat you different than I would anybody else."

Eichman did find that Brian McBeath was not a flight risk and allowed him to remain out on bond while he appealed his sentence. State law provides defendants a 30-day window from when a judgement is entered to file their appeal.

Eichman's decision came after he spent about a week reviewing evidence presented during a two-day sentencing hearing that started on Oct. 3.

McBeath pleaded guilty in April to a third-degree felony count of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, which carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

McBeath admitted to firing his gun on Aug. 18, 2019, in the direction of a building.

McBeath's plea was not part of a negotiation with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. Instead, he chose to let Eichman determine his punishment, which opened the possibility of probation.

McBeath's attorney, Fred Stangl, argued that his client's acceptance of responsibility, remorse and criminal history showed he was a suitable candidate for probation.

Meanwhile, prosecutors told the court that McBeath's actions, which they described as the kind of drive-by shooting that has plagued the city, didn't stem from a substance abuse issue, but instead arose from a "criminal thinking problem" that probation wouldn't address.

The shooting

A police report indicated McBeath was driving out of the Jaguar's Strip club parking lot when he fired in the direction of a security guard and bouncers, who stood in front of the Jaguar's strip club.

Zachary Navarro, who was working as a bouncer at the club the night of the shooting, told the court that he heard McBeath cry out, "Hey bouncer, **** you mother ****," before shooting.

Navarro described McBeath as belligerent when they told him he was no longer allowed at the club after they found a knife in his pocket, telling them that they, "didn't know who you're ******* with."

No one from the club was injured, however, the club's security guard fired back and McBeath's wife, who was in the front passenger seat, was injured when the bullets struck her feet.

"This is a drive-by shooting, quite frankly," Eichman told McBeath before announcing his sentence. "Your wife suffered some pretty significant injuries and that was on you."

Testimony in court

McBeath testified at the sentencing hearing and gave his account of what led to the shooting.

He said he and his wife were at the club for about four hours when he went out to take the beers they brought to the "bring-your-own-beverage" establishment back to his vehicle.

However, when he returned to the club, a security guard at the front door patted him down. He said a pat down wasn't done when he and his wife entered earlier.

During the pat-down, the security officer, Michael Mendoza, snatched a pocket knife from McBeath's pants pocket and told him knives weren't allowed in the club.

Mendoza also faces a evidence tampering charge arising out of the investigation into the shooting.

McBeath described Mendoza as confrontational and aggressive. He said he went back to his truck to leave his knife there but when he returned to the club, he was told he was being kicked out of the club.

McBeath told the court the encounter with Mendoza frustrated him and he began to panic because his wife, who had been drinking most of the night, was still inside the club. However, he said he wasn't being argumentative with the staff.

"I was not going anywhere without my wife," he said.

McBeath denied threatening the club's security and Navarro's testimony that they offered to fetch his wife from inside the club.

Ultimately, McBeath said he was escorted back into the club to fetch his wife, who he said was being pulled onto the stage by two dancers. McBeath said he remained on edge, saying he felt surrounded by the club's security staff as he went to fetch his wife.

Security camera video showed McBeath approaching his wife, who leaves with him. McBeath can be seen making a beeline for the exit closely followed by Mendoza. McBeath's wife trailed behind them.

At the parking lot, McBeath said he realized his wife lagged behind him and he looked back to see her speaking with the security officer. McBeath said he didn't hear the conversation, but another witness told the court that it appeared that McBeath's wife was trying to deescalate the situation.

However, her efforts were unsuccessful and McBeath said he heard Mendoza being rude to his wife.

McBeath said the entire encounter with the security guard made him nervous, which he said heightened his senses. When he and his wife entered his truck, he said he took his handgun from the center console and placed it on the dashboard.

"I just didn't know what he was capable of," he said.

Cameras outside the club showed McBeath start his vehicle and the headlights activate. However, the headlights turn off, as it creeped toward the further exit with the driver-side window rolled down.

The truck drives by the security guard, who can be seen speaking with one of the club's bouncers.

McBeath told the court that the security guard, who was armed, began walking towards him and began talking to him while moving his hands around, which he said appeared to move toward his gun.

He told the court he perceived the guard as a threat and began firing. However, he also told the court that he didn't mean to fire his weapon at the club's security.

"I wasn't trying to shoot anyone," he said. "I was trying to leave and perceived a threat, that I now know was a mistake, an error."

McBeath denied yelling expletives before firing his gun and said he didn't know why his headlights turned off and said he lowered his window so he could see better.

However, security cameras video, which didn't have sound, disputed McBeath's account and showed the security guard tucked his hands in his vest as he walked to toward McBeath's slowly moving truck and kept them there when McBeath began firing.

Mendoza can be seen running for cover before returning fire. Navarro told the court that he believed McBeath was shooting at him.

McBeath said as they drove away from the club he realized that his wife was wounded in the shooting and he drove to the hospital.

On their way to the hospital, he told the court that he called his father, Don McBeath, saying he had been involved in a shooting. McBeath said his father immediately referred him to a criminal defense attorney.

Meanwhile, Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and obtained footage from the club's security cameras. They also spoke with the younger McBeath, who told them he didn't believe he did anything wrong.

The investigators arrested McBeath, who was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Prosecutors played a phone conversation McBeath had with his father at jail in which the two talked about getting "on the same page with this."

McBeath could be heard complaining about how uncomfortable the chairs at the jail were and that he was freezing.

Don McBeath could be heard warning his son that the jail phone calls were being recorded and that he has told his daughter-in-law not to say anything.

They agreed they were going to tell his son's employer that he was out sick

Stangl, McBeath's attorney, said his client should be placed on probation since he has no history of violence, other than the shooting, which he described as a "one-off incident."

Stangl presented evidence to show the court that his client was his family's sole bread winner and a doting father. A prison sentence would be detrimental to his client's family, especially his 11-year-old daughter.

Witnesses that included McBeath's employer and a parent of one of his daughter's softball teammate, told the court that they were shocked to learn about McBeath's charge, saying it was out of character.

Previous charge

Stangl also touted his client's successful track record with probation.

McBeath pleaded guilty in 2012 to a count of money laundering in connection with large-scale marijuana trafficking investigation and was placed on probation for 10 years.

In that case, narcotics investigators discovered he was the main supplier for a hydroponic marijuana trafficking enterprise in Lubbock.

Investigators found 45 pounds of hydroponic marijuana from California in McBeath's storage unit and nearly $200,000 in cash in his home. They also found multiple firearms in his home, but he denied keeping those weapons in furtherance of his drug trafficking enterprise.

McBeath admitted to selling marijuana for four years to "secure his family's future," according to court records.

Stangl said his client did so well on probation that he was not only allowed to be taken off community supervision after two years and seven months. His conviction was also dismissed as long as he isn't convicted of another crime, court records show.

Since then, Stangl said his client was been a devoted father and a good provider for his family.

"He did what was asked of him for an offense that was committed in 2011 and he fell on the grenade and took responsibility, took his medicine and became a successful business man in the city," he told the court.

Prosecutor Mandi Say told the court that the video evidence showed that McBeath's actions were premeditated.

"This is like any other drive by that you hear about in the streets of this town," she said. "It's just happening in Jaguars' parking lot."

She said the evidence showed McBeath believed that night that he was above the law and has a "criminal thinking problem," which can't be addressed by probation.

"Justice is blind and administers the appropriate punishment at the appropriate time regardless of who they are," she said.

A probation officer told the court that the only program available to McBeath was a Thinking for a Change course, which he has already completed the last time he was on probation.

"It's how they are, you can't fix that," Say said. "... He has had a gift of probation before and we're asking you to sentence him to the pen."

Stangl said after the hearing that he was disappointed with Eichman's ruling.,

"It was my hope and belief that, based upon the way the evidence did come out, and the evidence we were able to present on behalf of Brian, that probation was a viable option and I was hoping that the judge would agree," he said. "But he didn't.

Say said a prison sentence for McBeath's actions was appropriate.

"You cannot shoot at people and get probation," she said after the hearing. "That's not OK in Lubbock."

She also said McBeath's actions were no different than the drive-by shootings that have plagued the city.

"They have dramatically increased from 2019," she said. "That was very much a drive by, it just wasn't at somebody's house."

