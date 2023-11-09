Suspect in 2020 Margaritaville Resort killing pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Fort Worth, Texas, man accepted a plea deal Wednesday after his trial for the 2020 death of his girlfriend which began Monday in Bossier Parish.

Bossier City Police was called to a domestic disturbance just after 2:15 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at the Margaritaville Resort Casino, 777 Margaritaville Way.

Upon arrival, officers found Sara Elizabeth Hanson, 25, of Fort Worth, Texas, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Following the investigation, officers identified Garrett Michael Benson, 24, as the suspect in Hanson's death. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Garrett Michael Benson

Benson accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter Wednesday in court.

Benson agreed to serving 30 years at hard labor in the Louisiana Department of Corrections. The first 20 years will be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Benson was also given credit for time served, which was two years.

More: Bossier City Police release ID of woman killed at Margaritaville hotel

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Texas man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Margaritaville Resort killing