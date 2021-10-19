Suspect in 2020 Princeton shooting going to trial

Oct. 19—PRINCETON — A trial was scheduled Monday after a man facing charges including attempted first-degree murder stemming from a January 2020 shooting incident rejected a plea offer.

Kaleb Starkey, 20, of Princeton, who is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail, appeared by video Monday morning before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.

Starkey became a suspect in a Jan. 5, 2020 shooting after he allegedly went to a business on North Caperton Avenue in Princeton and opened fire from a moving vehicle, Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department said then. At least one shot hit a window at the nearby Amy's House of Hope.

Starkey was arrested Jan. 7, 2020 after a two-vehicle crash was reported at the U.S. Route 460 and Locust Street intersection near Princeton. After the crash, Starkey and a second individual, Marquess Forney, 27, of Bluefield, fled on foot down Locust Street, Gray said.

Lt. J.D. Halsey with the Princeton Police Department and Mercer County sheriff's deputies apprehended Starkey and Forney on Foster Street, Gray said. Forney was wanted in Tazewell County, Va. on a probation violation.

Starkey is facing felony charges including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; attempt to commit a felony, first-degree murder; and five charges of attempt to commit a felony, second-degree murder. Five people were present when the shots were fired, according to investigators.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer told the court that Monday's hearing was originally set for a plea, but Starkey had rejected the plea offer. Attorney Joseph Harvey, who is representing Starkey, said that the defense would join the state in asking the court to set a trial date.

Wills set a trial date for early next year and told Pfeifer and Harvey to inform the court if a plea agreement is reached before the trial. Starkey remains at the regional jail without bond.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com