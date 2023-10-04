Suspect in 2021 case that led to ex-DA’s ousting is killed in Columbus shooting

An investigation is underway following a shooting Tuesday night in the area of Rigdon Road and 10th Street that left one person dead, police say.

That person, identified as Elijah Farral, 23, by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, was the suspect in a 2021 case connected to former Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones’ indictment.

Officers found Farral, who had been shot, and transported him to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

Bryan said Farral was the same person accused of accidentally shooting Sarah Holtrop in 2021 after playing with a gun that went off. District Attorney Stacey Jackson confirmed the victim is the same Elijah Farral involved in that case.

That case prompted allegations of misconduct that led to the indictment of former DA Mark Jones, who was accused of trying to get a homicide detective to charge Farral with murder.

Jones was caught on an officer’s body camera cursing at the detective, and the video was used as evidence at Jones’ trial in November 2021, before Jones pleaded guilty to influencing witnesses in that case, one of four felonies he pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to a year in prison.

The footage showed Jones ask the detective, “How can we indict him for murder?”

The detective replied, “It’s not murder.”

Jones responded “Don’t say that bro, why the [expletive] would you say that?” Jones would later go on to tell the detective, “What the [expletive] are you doing? You better charge that [expletive] with murder [expletive].”

Prosecutors said that Jones tried to influence the officer and persuade him to commit perjury.

Current District Attorney Jackson had a conflict of interest in Farral’s manslaughter case, having formerly represented Farral. Authorities here said Farral’s prosecution was assigned to Deborah Venuto, a prosecutor in Henry County, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police are asking anyone with information on Farral’s shooting to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org. Information can also be submitted anonymously via City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).