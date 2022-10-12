Suspect in 2021 Edwardsville shooting arraigned

Oct. 12—EDWARDSVILLE — A man wanted for shooting a woman and endangering two children in the Hilltop Apartment complex in 2021 was captured.

Shamel M. Williams, 24, was identified as the suspect by Edwardsville police after investigating a shooting at 506 Roosevelt St. on April 7, 2021, according to court records.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, police said.

The round passed through the woman's body and struck a wall in the immediate area of two children, then ages 7 and 5, police reported.

Williams was captured by Larksville police and jailed on the arrest warrant issued April 8, 2021, charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Williams was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to society.

Court records say Williams in September 2018 pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance stemming from his arrest by Edwardsville police. He was sentenced Nov. 14, 2018, to nine months to 23 months at the county correctional facility, court records say.