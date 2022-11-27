Suspect in 2021 high speed chase brought up on felony

Nov. 27—Prosecutors have filed a felony charge against a motorist who allegedly led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a lengthy high speed chase in December 2021 that began near Hungry Horse.

Kevin Alfred Gobert, 38, faces a single count of criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court for his alleged role in last year's roughly 66-mile pursuit. He was released from county jail after securing a $10,000 bond on Nov. 14.

The chase began after a trooper spotted Gobert's silver pickup repeatedly cross over the centerline while traveling in the eastbound lane of U.S. 2 about 12:28 a.m., Dec. 6, 2021, according to court documents. The trooper tried to pull the truck over, but Gobert allegedly sped up and began driving in the center of the roadway.

Gobert hit speeds of 85-miles-an-hour while trying to evade authorities, court documents said. He also repeatedly strayed into the westbound lane, according to court documents.

Authorities deployed spike strips, which damaged all four tires on Gobert's truck, court documents said. Still, the vehicle continued moving until it came to a stop heading uphill in the snow.

As troopers approached the stuck pickup, they could hear Gobert revving the engine, court documents said. Gobert allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, leading authorities to break the windows to arrest him. There was one passenger in the pickup, court documents said.

For his part, Gobert allegedly said he got scared when he saw emergency lights in Hungry Horse.

Gobert is expected back in district court Dec. 15 for his arraignment before Judge Heidi Ulbricht. If convicted, he faces up 10 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

