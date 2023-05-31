Suspect in 2021 homicide in Big Beaver arrested

A suspect in a 2021 Beaver County homicide is behind bars after a two-year search.

The incident happened in March of 2021 at a rental home in Big Beaver. Crews responded to a fire and found the body of 26-year-old Rolando Contreras inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Soon after, the search was on for three suspects. One, Eder Ramos, was found almost immediately.

“What I liked about this case is we were able to use the license plate readers within about 300 yards of this house,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told Channel 11.

The license plate readers helped catch Ramos, but two suspects, Raul Rivera and Ana De Mireles, were still on the run. Lozier says they fled to Mexico.

“They’re the ones who told [Ramos], supposedly, ‘if you don’t want to get hurt, you’ll take our ID and set the house on fire,’” Lozier said.

According to Lozier, the command to burn the house down followed a fistfight between Rivera and Ramos. Ramos lost and called his friend Rolando Contreras who came to the house with a gun. Lozier says, instead, Contreras was the one shot and killed by Rivera.

All four were workers at the Shell Cracker Plant.

“She was probably the female in the middle of these three males in the house in Big Beaver. There was some sort of jealousy between Rivera and Ramos.”

Two years later, De Mireles is in custody. She was picked up by U.S. Marshals after crossing back into Texas.

De Mireles is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

