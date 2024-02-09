Suspect in 2022 Atwater homicide arrested in San Joquin County on unrelated charge

Two years after a woman was shot and killed in Atwater, a suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

Fernando Perez, 33, a suspect in a 2022 Atwater homicide, was arrested by the Tracy Police Department on an unrelated charge Friday following a pursuit, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. According to authorities, Perez was identified as a suspect in the Feb. 1, 2022, homicide of 38-year-old Cynthia Claros.

Atwater officers responded to the 3000 block of Secretariat Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, after a woman reported to be the victim of a shooting. Officers reportedly located evidence of a shooting in a nearby residence, and the investigation led police to identify Perez as a suspect.

According to police, Perez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is awaiting transfer to Merced County on a warrant for homicide.