Suspect in 2022 New Ellenton slaying caught in Columbia

Oct. 17—A suspect was captured in Columbia more than 14 months after deputies issued warrants for his arrest in a deadly New Ellenton shooting, authorities confirmed Tuesday evening.

Dyron Lamont Glover was arrested around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Glover faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Charles B. Thomas, 56.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. July 30, 2022 at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive Southwest.

Officers responding to the shooting found Thomas dead in a truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office told the Aiken Standard the following day that Glover was a suspect in the case and wanted on a murder count.

Abdullah said Tuesday that Glover will be brought back to Aiken at a later date.