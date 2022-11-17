Suspect, 22, arrested for attempted murder after ploughing car into 25 police recruits
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits in California.
Los Angeles County authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar.
He is accused of crashing into the group of recruits with his Honda CR-V in Whittier on Wednesday.
Gutierrez passed a sobriety test, but it has since emerged that he may have been under the influence of a recreational drug during the incident, Fox News reported.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals.
Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.
Mr Gutierrez was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $2million.
He is expected to appear in court on Friday.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.