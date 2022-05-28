Suspect, 24, arrested in connection with shooting death at an RV park in Santa Nella

A 24-year old man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of homicide, one day after a deadly shooting at an RV park in Santa Nella, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives and members of the Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team took Anthony Joseph Santos into custody. Santos had climbed out of the window of his residence, then onto the roof before jumping down to a fence, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

“He hopped the fence and landed right in the path of one of our SWAT units,” according to the post.

Deputies had responded to a call of a shooting at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Santa Nella RV Park on Highway 33, just west of West Comet Road. They found a man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santos was booked into the Merced County Jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $1.55 million, according to jail records.

The name of or any other details about the victim are being withheld until next of kin is notified.