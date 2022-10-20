Suspect, 29, allegedly robs, cuts victim in Ewa Beach

Oct. 20—A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly using a knife in an Ewa Beach robbery.

The Honolulu Police Department said the suspect confronted a 60-year-old man at around 4 :15 p.m. Wednesday and demanded a chain he was wearing.

The suspect allegedly took the chain by force before pulling out a knife and cutting the victim, who had tried to take the chain back, police said.

The suspect fled on a bicycle, but was located by officers about 30 minutes later and arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.