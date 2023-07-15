Suspect, 31, in custody after fatal assault in Nanakuli

Jul. 15—A 31-year-old man is in police custody after an unidentified man, 28, died from an assault at Nanakuli Beach Park Friday afternoon.

According to Honolulu police, the incident happened at about 1:55 p.m. Friday. HFD patrol officers responded to a defibrillator call for an unresponsive man. An initial investigation determined that the victim and suspect who knew each other were arguing until it escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a metal object. The victim ran a short distance away until he collapsed and became unresponsive. Paramedics treated and transported the patient to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

At 2:25 p.m. Friday, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the area, and a weapon was recovered from the scene. The suspect's identity has not been released because he has yet to be charged.

The investigation is pending.