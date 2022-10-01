Suspect, 37, arrested for attempted murder in south Merced shooting, police say

A 37-year old Merced man was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday, according to police.

Detectives identified Song Xiong, 37, of Merced, in connection to a shooting in south Merced last week, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Xiong is a documented gang member, according to police.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 22 as officers responded to the Commons Apartments in the 300 block of Q St. in Merced for several shots heard in the area.

The victim confronted a group of subjects that were loitering and using drugs in the parking lot at the apartment complex. One of the subjects brandished a handgun and started shooting at the victim. The victim was also armed with a handgun and returned fire.

The victim stayed on scene and was cooperative with officers.

Xiong was identified as the suspected shooter in the investigation, according to police. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was located by patrol officers soon after.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder after an interview was conducted. His bond is set at $500,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.