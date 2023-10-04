Suspect in 4 weekend arsons in Westmoreland County arrested

The suspect in a recent series of arsons in Westmoreland County is in custody.

Pennsylvania State Police said the fire marshal unit was requested to investigate a series of four suspicious fires that happened over the weekend in New Kensington and Arnold.

>>> Four fires in Westmoreland County over weekend under investigation by state fire marshal

After the investigation, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Police said charges are pending.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Butler man dead after being struck by train 2 males shot, killed in Pittsburgh overnight Reminder: All phones, TVs in the US will be getting an emergency alert test on Wednesday VIDEO: TSA has found 33 guns at PIT airport checkpoint in 2023; on pace to set new record nationwide DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts