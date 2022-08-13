Suspect, 48, arraigned on open murder charge in GM's Orion Assembly plant death

General Motors Orion Assembly Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 4555 Giddings Road in Lake Orion, Michigan.

A 48-year-old man was arraigned Saturday on one charge of open murder in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at General Motors' assembly plant in Orion Township.

The suspect, Astrit Gjon Bushi, is a foreign national from Albania and believed to be living out of his van with no permanent address, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He is being held without bond at Oakland County Jail.

Bushi was charged Friday evening with fatally assaulting Robertson, 49, in a dock area of the GM plant. Both worked for a cleaning service contracted by GM, and neither was employed by GM.

Police were called at 1:37 a.m. after receiving report of an injured man. Robertson was found unconscious and bleeding, and after many attempted life-saving measures, he was declared dead at the scene. Bushi was found in the dock area nearby and arrested without incident.

An image of Greg Robertson from the GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Robertson's death was ruled a homicide by the coroner's office caused by blunt force injuries.

“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

52-1 District Court Magistrate Karen Liddle set a probable cause conference for Aug. 23 and a preliminary examination date for Aug. 30. Bushi requested a court-appointed attorney using an interpreter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM Orion plant death: Suspect arraigned on murder charge