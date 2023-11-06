Suspect, 71, nabbed for stabbing ex, beating her with pipe, killing her friend in third attack in her NYC apartment

A 71-year-old suspect has been nabbed for stabbing his younger ex-girlfriend, beating her with a metal pipe and murdering her friend — the third time he’s been accused of attacking the woman in her Brooklyn apartment in recent months, police said Monday.

Sylvester Harris was arrested Friday for allegedly showing up at his 49-year-old ex’s East Flatbush apartment, stabbing her and her 60-year-old friend multiple times and beating them with a pipe.

The crazed attack inside the apartment on Willmohr St. near E. 92nd St. left the woman seriously hurt and her friend dead.

The wounded woman, rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, spoke briefly to the Daily News shortly after the attack..

“I’m doing OK,” she said from her hospital bed, both eyes bruised black and blue. “I’m coping. Just in pain, but that’s it.”

Her caseworker, Kenneth Wiggins, said her attacker acted out of “jealousy.”

The dead man, James Quigley, was a friend and neighbor of the woman for years but “not someone she’s romantically related to,” the caseworker explained. “And her former boyfriend got jealous and went into a rage.”

Harris, who lives in Crown Heights, was picked up Friday in East New York and asked for a lawyer, making no statements, police said.

On July 25, Harris was busted for allegedly beating the same woman in her apartment, police said. He was released without bail after being arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on misdemeanor assault, menacing and harassment charges.

He was ordered to take part in a problem-solving program after that arrest, records show, An order of protection was also issued.

But just six days later he was arrested for again attacking the woman in her apartment, police said. This time he was charged with felony assault, menacing with a weapon and violating an order of protection. He was again released without bail.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last Wednesday for the fatal attack.

He is now charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal obstruction of breathing, weapon possession and criminal contempt for once again violating the order of protection, police said. He was ordered held without bail when he was arraigned on the new charges in Brooklyn Criminal Court Saturday.