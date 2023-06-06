Suspect in I-83 manhunt faces attempted homicide and other charges: state police

State police have arrested a Maryland man who led officers on an hours-long manhunt after an armed robbery in Springettsbury Township and shot a woman while attempting to take her vehicle, according to state police.

Jajyevoune Jerome Lee, 22, of Baltimore has been charged with attempted homicide, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, flight to avoid apprehension and other offenses.

He was denied bail and sent to York County Prison, according to court records.

It started early Monday morning with Springettsbury Township Police responding to a call about an armed robbery at an apartment complex. The vehicle fled the scene, state police later stopped it along I-83 between the Glen Rock and Loganville interchanges, according to a news release.

Traffic was backed up on I-83 near Shrewsbury Monday afternoon, June 5, 2023, as police sought a suspect in a Springettsbury Township armed robbery. Police said the suspect was in custody.

The man ran from police into a wooded area while carrying a fanny pack, state police said. Officers detained a woman at the scene.

Law enforcement − state police, the York County Sherriff's K-9 deputies − scoured the area for hours, looking for the suspect. The manhunt snarled traffic along the highway for most of the day.

Authorities completely closed I-83 between the Glen Rock and Shrewsbury exits during rush hour as the suspect was taken into custody.

Lee has a preliminary hearing set for June 20, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man charged with attempted homicide in I-83 manhunt in southern York Co.