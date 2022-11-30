Suspect abandons daughter in Mojave Desert after allegedly beating wife to death

An Upland man was arrested on suspicion of abandoning his young daughter at a Shell gas station after he allegedly beat his wife to death and left her body in the Mojave Desert.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road for the report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help.

The location is near Interstate 15 and Mountain Pass, about 24 miles from the California and Nevada state line.

A California Highway Patrol Officer at the gas station contacted the child. When deputies arrived, the child told them that her father beat her mother and left her on the side of the road.

Deputies discovered that the suspect, later identified as Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, 37, dropped the girl off at the gas station and fled.

At about 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, deputies found Jaimes-Rosas’ abandoned vehicle on Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass.

A sheriff’s K-9 Unit also responded to the area and found Jaimes-Rosas with self-inflicted injuries. He was transported to a hospital and was later released.

At 11:43 a.m., the corpse of the suspect’s wife, Sonia Flores, 31, was also found and pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Jaimes-Rosas was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He is being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: California man accused of killing wife, abandoning daughter in desert