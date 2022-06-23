Suspect abandons stolen car, tries to hide in woods off NH highway

A Maine man is under arrest after stealing a car from a New Hampshire neighborhood on Thursday morning and leaving it on the side of a busy highway.

New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a car thief in the Hampton Falls area around 6:00 a.m. With help from witnesses, troopers were able to track the stolen car to the side of I-95 North in the Town of Hampton Falls. The car was abandoned and authorities closed the right lane of the highway for over an hour while they investigated.

A K9 unit was called in and found 42-year-old Anthony Bizzocchi of Eliot, Maine, hiding in the woods a short distance away.

Bizzocchi was taken into custody without incident and is facing multiple charges, including theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, and breach of bail.

He refused bail and is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment.

The case remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

