Suspect, accomplice in slayings of two men during Queens street robberies busted in homeless shelter

A bloodthirsty robber accused of fatally stabbing two men during street holdups in Queens a few days before Christmas was tracked down and arrested at a homeless shelter, cops said Wednesday.

Police busted Raymond Kenner, 22, at the The Hotel Wolcott, which houses homeless people who have just been released from jail or prison, charging him for the stabbing deaths of of Andrew Cunje on Dec. 21 and Benjamin Vasquez Bulux on Dec. 23.

He was arrested at the shelter alongside reputed gang member Alexander Stephens, 31, an alleged accomplice in the Cunje slaying.

The pair allegedly stabbed Cunje, 25, several times in the chest at 197th St. and Carpenter Ave. in Hollis, a few hundred feet from the victim’s home, then ran off with his wallet and backpack, police sources said.

Cunje was looking forward to spending time with his family on Christmas, who came to New York from Guyana and Canada for a holiday reunion.

Two days later, Kenner allegedly stabbed Bulux, 29, in the back and chest near 89th Ave. and 150th St. in Jamaica. Bulux, a cook at a Manhattan deli, was a regular church-goer who loved to watch and play soccer, his family said.

As detectives investigated both killings, they realized Bulux’s killer resembled a suspect in Cunje’s death, and was wearing similar clothing, police sources said.

They zeroed in on Kenner after learning that he was living at the Wolcott before the killings, sources said. When detectives showed up at the hotel Wednesday, Kenner was there, along with Stephens, trying to retrieve items they left inside.

Stephens also matched the footage from the Cunje killing, and Kenner was wearing clothing similar to the suspect in both slayings, police sources said.

Neither suspect made a statement to police, and both asked for lawyers, the sources said.

The men are charged with murder, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and weapon possession in Cunje’s killing. Kenner is charged with murder and weapon possession in Bulux’s death.

Stephens, a reputed member of the Mac Ballers gang, was released on parole July 28 in a robbery and attempted robbery in May 2019 for which he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years, police sources said.

Kenner, who also has a past robbery arrest, was free without bail as he awaited sentencing for a 2019 assault in a correction facility arrest, the sources said.

Both men were awaiting arraignment in Queens criminal court.