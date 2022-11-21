Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says

A man accused of abducting a child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities.

At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Authorities said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office advised that suspect Anthony Lee, 34, was in the area of Snelling Road and Highway 59.

According to the CHP, Lee was in a black Toyota Tacoma. With the assistance of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was located in the area of Franklin Road and Highway 99 at about 2:05 p.m..

Merced CHP officers were able to stop the vehicle at a Chevron gas station off of Highway 99 at Applegate Road exit.

Officers located Lee in the front right passenger seat of the vehicle. He was arrested without incident, according to the release.

The 3-month-old child, located in the right rear seat of the vehicle, was said to be in good condition, according to the CHP. Authorities contacted Calaveras County Child Protective services who took custody of the child, according to the release.

Lee was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of felony mistreating a child likely to produce great bodily harm or death and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records.