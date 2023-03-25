Suspect accused of assaulting developmentally disabled man

Mar. 24—The community is asked to help find a suspect who reportedly assaulted a developmentally disabled man and caused him major injuries.

A man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, is accused in the incident that took place March 14 in the 6600 block of Ming Avenue. The suspect has brown eyes, black curly hair and was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, black sweater with a white logo on the chest, a black shirt, blue jeans and black Converse-style shoes, police reported in a news release.

The suspect drove away in an early 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado, which was missing a tailgate, had gray primer on the rear driver's side quarter panel, an aftermarket grill, no bed-liner and had a damaged driver's-side door handle, the release said.

Tips should be directed to the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Paul Madriz at 661-326-3555.