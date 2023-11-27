Suspect accused of assaulting Kennewick officer, then leading police on crosstown chase

A 38-year-old Kennewick man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer then leading officers on a crosstown chase late Saturday night.

Officers contacted David Richard Katon in a car outside the Red Lion Inn & Suites on the 5600 block of West Clearwater Avenue about 11:10 p.m., said a police news release.

Police say he was wanted in connection with some other crimes. But when they tried to detain him, he appeared to have a gun. He made some reportedly “furtive movements towards it and was challenged by officers,” said the release.

He didn’t follow officer commands and fled the parking lot in the car, striking an officer and driving off recklessly, said the release.

Other responding officers saw the car on Clearwater Avenue approaching North Union Street and pursued him.

With the help of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Katon was stopped in the area of West 10th Avenue and Highway 395.

He is being held in the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree assault, attempting to elude police, identity theft, driving with a suspended license, obstructing police and resisting arrest, said police.