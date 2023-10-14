Suspect accused of assaulting, robbing Ballard teen still not captured

Seattle Police still have not caught the suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a teenage boy, a woman, and several others in Ballard last month.

KIRO 7 spoke exclusively to the teenager who was attacked but he didn’t want to be identified because the suspects are still on the loose.

He said he was walking in his neighborhood when it happened.

“I’m definitely like more jumpy than I was before just walking on the road,” the 14-year-old said. “They were walking toward me in front of me and they kind of tripped me up, they kind of got in my face a little bit.”

He said the next thing he knew, the suspects had hit him and shoved him to the ground.

“They hit me in my left face like kind of blow my nose,” he said. He said they took his phone and told him to give them his passcode, which he did.

“At that point, I knew I didn’t really have any chance,” he said. “I obviously couldn’t fight them, there were four of them, all above 20 and I probably couldn’t run.”

In the midst of all this, a woman walking at the time on the opposite side of the street yelled to try and stop the attack, but the suspects turned on her.

“She started screaming once she saw like them attacking me,” the teen said. “Then people started coming out of their houses to come help.”

The suspects sped off in a red car. Seattle Police said the car was stolen out of Renton. The teen said his attackers were wearing dark clothes, hoods, and surgical masks.

“I was definitely scared that they were going to like put me in their car or something because that’s happened to other people,” he said.