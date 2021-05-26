Suspect accused of attacking Uber driver in Grapevine killed in Parker County crash

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
The man accused of stabbing and carjacking an Uber driver in Grapevine has died from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident in Weatherford, according to Grapevine police.

Cesar Soto, 33, of Lewisville, was killed Friday in a Weatherford wreck. Details of the crash were not immediately available on Wednesday.

Grapevine police were notified of Soto’s death on Monday.

The fatal accident occurred just over a week after the assault and carjacking in Grapevine.

The attack occurred just before 7 a.m. on May 13 at the Amli Grapevine apartments on Dallas Road in Grapevine. Carlton Bryant had picked up the passenger, who was dressed as a construction worker complete with a white hard hat and an orange reflective vest, in Lewisville and he was headed to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Everything was normal until the passenger asked to stop at a gas station and told Bryant he wanted to go to the Amli apartments in Grapevine instead of the airport.

As soon as he stopped at the apartments, Bryant said, his passenger attacked him, according to a television report.

“He grabbed me by the head with his left hand,” Bryant told KDFW-TV. “I could see in the rearview mirror his right hand coming toward me, it’s a knife.”

Bryant said he thought he was going to die in the attack, according to the television station.

His attacker stabbed him at least eight times, but Bryant managed to get out of the car. His Uber car was taken and Bryant got help at the apartments.

His Uber car was found a few hours later in Colleyville.

An arrest warrant was issued for Soto and authorities had been searching for him since the attack.

