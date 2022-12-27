Suspect accused of attempting to burglarize Atlanta home multiple times still on the run, police say

Atlanta police asked the public to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of attempting to burglarize a home several times.

Officials said on Dec. 3, officers responded to reports of an attempted burglary at a home on Adair Avenue.

When officers got there, the damage on the home made them believe that it had been previously burglarized multiple times.

The homeowner told police he was alerted to the crime when a Ring customer agent notified the authorities.

In the Ring Camera footage provided by the homeowner, the suspect is seen wearing a blue skull cap, black and blue jacket, and black pants. He is then seen taking a wooden object and hitting the door multiple times.

After not being able to get in, the video ended.

The homeowner told police one of his windows was shattered, and the Ring Camera system and door were also damaged.

Officials said the video showed the suspect left after being unsuccessful with the burglary.

It is unclear when the other attempts to burglarize the home took place.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

