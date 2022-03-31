Suspect accused of beating older man outside Publix turns himself in

WINTER HAVEN — A 43-year-old man accused of beating an elderly man in a Publix parking lot turned himself in and bonded out of jail this week.

Winter Haven police said Don Ray Walker turned himself in at the Polk County Jail on Tuesday morning, a day after the agency obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, police said they had a warrant for Walker's arrest in the brutal beating of a 73-year-old man outside of the Publix at Southeast Plaza on Cypress Gardens Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said an argument broke out between Walker and the victim when Walker almost hit the elderly man with his truck. Police said Walker stopped his truck and hit the victim in the head. When the elderly man told Walker he was going to call the police, officials said Walker walked back to the victim, knocked him to the ground and punched him several times before throwing the man's phone, causing it to shatter. Police said video from the neighboring Buffet City captured Walker and his family eating and leaving the restaurant moments before the incident.

Walker was charged with battery on a person 65 or older and tampering with a victim or informant. He posted bond of $6,000 the same day he turned himself in.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Suspect in brutal beating outside Winter Haven Publix turns himself in