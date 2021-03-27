Suspect accused of Bentley luxury car theft in Southfield charged

Mar. 26—A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged with the theft of a Bentley from a Southfield car rental, police said.

Robert Walton was charged Friday afternoon in 46th District Court in Southfield with unlawful driving away of an automobile, a five-year felony, larceny in a building, a four-year felony, and resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony, they said.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday, a day after the luxury car was stolen from Dream Luxury Car Rentals on Telegraph near 10 Mile, according to authorities. The car and its keys were taken, they said.

Officers Wednesday located the Bentley in the parking lot of the Hidden Valley Apartments complex on Eight Mile west of Telegraph in Southfield. They placed the vehicle and another car suspected to have been involved in the crime under surveillance.

Police approached a person walking to the Bentley, but he tried to flee on foot. Officers arrested the person. During their investigation, they found evidence that links the individual directly with the car's theft.

Officials said police recovered the vehicle and its keys, which were returned to Dream Luxury Car Rentals.

Walton's bond was set at $500 cash or surety. His next court date is scheduled for April 14 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Sheila Johnson.

