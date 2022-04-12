Suspect accused of fake COVID test to avoid court

Apr. 11—A defendant in Cumberland County General Sessions Court is accused of providing a fake positive COVID-19 report to get out of going to court. Now he faces a new charge.

Nathan Allen Bowman, 38, Adams Creek Rd., was arrested April 7 on a charge of criminal simulation after a local pharmacist confirmed that the COVID test form was a fake.

On March 24, Bowman was to meet with Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigator Bo Kollros but skipped that interview. Bowman allegedly sent a text to Kollros apologizing for not appearing.

According to a report filed by Sheriff Casey Cox, Bowman is quoted as writing in the text he had forgotten about his court date and was afraid that an attachment had been issued for his arrest.

Bowman was scheduled to be in court the same day but did not appear. A forfeiture and attachment was issued for his arrest for skipping his court date and on March 31 Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula stopped Bowman.

Bowman told the officer the attachment had been recalled because of the positive COVID test which was confirmed by the clerk's office. Reason for the recall was the COVID-19 Rapid Test Result Data form Bowman gave the clerk's office.

Cox wrote he retrieved the form from the clerk's office and took the document to Walgreen's where a pharmacist on duty confirmed "the document was not from Walgreen's and was false."

It was later learned the document was found on the internet, filled out and printed.

Cox and Kollros interviewed Bowman on April 6 during which Cox wrote that Bowman admitted to printing the false COVID-19 form from the internet and giving it to the clerk's office.

The attachment for failure to appear was then reinstated and the new warrant for criminal simulation was served. Bond was set at $10,000.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com