Suspect accused of firing shots at officers during barricade identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man Memphis Police say is responsible for a nearly 12-hour-long barricade in northeast Memphis Wednesday has been identified.

MPD says Martin Perez-Estrada, 28, is being charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, eight counts of Aggravated Assault, 10 counts of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, and Employing a Firearm With the Intention to Commit a Felony

Suspect in custody after firing shots at officers during barricade

The incident happened at Summer Hills Apartments in the 6100 block of Ashton, off Summer Avenue near Raleigh Lagrange.

Perez-Estrada reportedly threatened to shoot two of his roommates and locked himself inside the unit with several weapons.

The roommates were able to escape him unharmed. One of the roommates climbed out of a window to get to safety another was in the garage and able to run away when it happened.

Police say, Perez-Estrada fired several shots outside the residence and one officer was injured from a ricocheting bullet.

Despite this, they did not return fire. That officer was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The stand-off, which caused concern across the community, forced MPD to alert residents to shelter in place. Parents were told to not send their children to school.

MPD tells us there’s still no motive for this incident. Perez-Estrada is set to appear in court Thursday.

