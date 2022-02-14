Suspect accused of following Christina Yuna Lee home and stabbing her inside her NYC apartment charged with murder

The suspect accused of following a woman into her Lower East Side building then stabbing her to death inside her apartment was charged Monday with murder, police said.

It’s still not clear why Assamad Nash allegedly killed 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee but police sources said detectives do not believe she was targeted because she was Asian.

The victim, despite fighting back against Nash, 25, was killed early Sunday. Her cries for help prompted frantic 911 calls from neighbors about an attack unfolding her apartment on Chrystie St. near Grand St.

When police got there the blood-soaked suspect tried to get away via a fire escape, then retreated back into the apartment, where he barricaded himself until police broke down the door and arrested him.

Nash is charged with burglary in addition to murder.

Sources said he has a New Jersey record, including for robbery and burglary, going back at least 10 years.

He has eight prior arrests in New York City, mostly for low-level subway offenses.