Suspect accused of killing 7 in 2 Chicago-area homes dies in Texas: police

The man suspected of murdering at least seven people, their bodies found in two different homes in Joliet, Illinois, died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after a confrontation with federal law enforcement in Texas, according to authorities.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service located the suspect, 23-year-old Romeo Nance, Monday night in Natalia, a city in the Lone Star state some 1,200 miles away from the Chicago suburb where he carried out his deadly crime spree.

It would have taken him at least 18 hours to drive between the two locations, though it’s unclear whether he has any ties to Texas.

Joliet police confirmed they were alerted to Nance’s death around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Earlier in the day, officers in Joliet were called to the 2200 block of West Acres, where they discovered seven bodies — two in one residence and five more inside another home nearby.

Investigators have yet to determine Nance’s motive, but they suspect that he “does know the victims,” who appear to be members of the same family, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said. Their names, genders and ages have not been released.

Police said Nance lived in one of the two homes where the seven bodies were found Monday afternoon. He’d also been wanted in connection with two other incidents, both of which occurred over the weekend in the same area.

On Sunday, Will County Deputy Sheriff Dan Jungles said officers were called to a home on Pheasant Run Lane, where they found a person with a gunshot wound to the head. That victim — identified as Toyosi Bakare, a 28-year-old who recently moved to area from Nigeria — was rushed to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries a short time later.

Nance had also been wanted in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Davis Street. Police said the victim was struck in the leg around 4 p.m. Sunday and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In wake of the violence, authorities were able to link Nance’s car, a red Toyota Camry, to both crime scenes and ordered surveillance in the 2200 block of West Acres, where Nance’s last known address is, Jungles said. After no sign of Nance nor the vehicle, deputies approached a home associated with the suspect and knocked on the door.

“When they received no response, they knew the house across the street was related to the individuals that resided at that house and they walked over there,” Jungles continued.

At the second home, deputies saw blood on the door and entered to find two dead victims, he said. The other five were found at the first residence. It’s unclear how long they’d been dead.