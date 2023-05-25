Suspect accused of killing man outside Atlanta barbershop turns himself in, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in southwest Atlanta.

On May 12, Atlanta police were called to investigate a person shot just after 10 p.m. outside a barbershop on Sylvan Road SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s who had been killed.

Police said 32-year-old Reginald Roberts surrendered to Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with Roberts up the street from the barbershop. The argument escalated to gunfire which resulted in the victim’s death.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Roberts has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

