Suspect accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno booked into LA County jail

The suspect wanted in the the alleged shooting deaths of his mother and grandfather in Fresno has been booked into Los Angeles County jail, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti confirmed Tuesday.

Rahmad Parke, 25, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in Sherman Oaks and booked into jail on the warrant out of Fresno County.

Botti said the sheriff’s office is in the process of bringing Parke to Fresno County to face the charges in the double homicide.

The family of Parke last Friday pleaded with him to turn himself into authorities so he can get needed mental help.

Parke is suspected of killing his mother and grandfather at a home on Tulare Avenue in Fresno on Jan. 6. A $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The victims — 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz and his 58-year-old daughter, Melba Abdelaziz —were found by deputies responding to a call of an injured person. They found Mel Abdelaziz in the front yard of the home. Melba Abdelaziz was inside the house, Sheriff Maragret Mims said during last week’s update with the family.

They weren’t living at the home, and detectives were still investigating exactly why they were at that location, Mims said Friday.

A celebration of life will be held for Mel and Melba Jan. 21 at the Celebration Church in Clovis. Remembrance can be sent to the church, the family said.