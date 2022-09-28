Suspect accused of leaving disturbing graffiti near local churches, identified with surveillance

Neighbors in Smithton woke up to vandalism and damage to their properties in one section of the borough… vile images and words smeared on garage doors and fences — clearly visible to parishioners right as they were walking into church one Sunday morning earlier this month.

“It was possible to sit in one of these churches on Sunday morning, look out the window and see this disgusting graffiti on a fence next door,” said Smithton police Chief Michael Natale.

A lot of the vandalism has already been cleaned up, but some vile messages still remain.

“It was designed to be very disgusting and it definitely succeeded. Multiple people were disturbed,” said Natale.

A handful of properties were hit in the alley behind Third Street, another on Second Street. Police said a vigilant neighbor who had cameras rolling the night it happened captured the suspect.

Police said 18-year-old Jeffrey Schoaf is facing criminal charges for the vandalism. He was sent those charges by mail.

Officers had run-ins with Schoaf before he had reached the age to be trailed as an adult.

“I hoped very much that I got through to him as I hope I get thru to anyone who’s 16 or 17, and going down the wrong path but that birthday happened and his habits haven’t changed and now it’s for real,” said Natale.

Schoaf will appear in court at the end of October.

