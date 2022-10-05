Suspect accused in murder of Ole Miss student files lawsuit, says he’s being held in jail illegally

The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee has filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, claiming he is held in jail illegally.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance.

The missing Ole Miss student was last seen on July 8. His car was later found on July 11.

FOX13 continues to look into the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Oxford Police announced the arrest of Herrington on July 22.

Herrington’s lawsuit says there is no direct evidence tying him to Lee’s murder.

Herrington is currently being held without bond.

His lawsuit is a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which claims he is being held illegally without bond.

